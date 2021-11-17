Short Interest in Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Grows By 469.6%

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,400 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the October 14th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,617.0 days.
Shares of CWLDF remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.
About Crown Resorts
