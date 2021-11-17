Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Declines By 75.8%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.16.

ESLOY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

