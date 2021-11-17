Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Increases By 150.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FGPR opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.34.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.