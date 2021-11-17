Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Increases By 150.0%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FGPR opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.