Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Grows By 748.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 748.0% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03.
