Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Grows By 748.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 748.0% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.