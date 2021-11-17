Short Interest in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) Drops By 72.3%

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the October 14th total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FORE stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Foresight Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Foresight Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foresight Acquisition by 1.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 202,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Foresight Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 364,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Acquisition

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

