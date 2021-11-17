Short Interest in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) Drops By 72.3%

Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the October 14th total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FORE stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Foresight Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Foresight Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Foresight Acquisition
Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
