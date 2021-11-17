Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Decreases By 85.7%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GJNSY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.6199 per share. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.