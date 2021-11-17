Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Expands By 200.0%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLUC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 32,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

