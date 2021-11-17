Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Declines By 86.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the October 14th total of 743,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CDDRF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,496. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

