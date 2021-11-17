Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Declines By 77.4%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Iluka Resources stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 835. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.5111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.
About Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.
