Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Declines By 77.4%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Iluka Resources stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 835. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were given a $0.5111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Separately, Citigroup cut Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

