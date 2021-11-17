Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Grows By 200.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BSMT stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.