Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Grows By 200.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period.

