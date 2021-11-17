Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Grows By 103.5%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the October 14th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,634. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

