Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Expands By 325.0%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 45,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,016. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

