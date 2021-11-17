Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Drops By 81.2%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the October 14th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

