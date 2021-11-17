Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Drops By 82.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the October 14th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,144,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth $154,000.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.