Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Drops By 69.9%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the October 14th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IZOZF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 38,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

