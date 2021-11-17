Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Drops By 48.7%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of JSML traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 18,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,165. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.