Short Interest in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Drops By 68.5%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the October 14th total of 48,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the second quarter worth $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of KAHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 488,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,980. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

