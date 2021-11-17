Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Increases By 600.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNNGY. KGI Securities lowered shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $306.53. 1,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,619. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $133.00 and a 1-year high of $348.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.37.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

