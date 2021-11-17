Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Decreases By 90.0%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

IIF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,870. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

