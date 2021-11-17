Short Interest in Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Decreases By 61.8%

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the October 14th total of 848,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NLST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 399,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 183.05 and a beta of 0.82. Netlist has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

