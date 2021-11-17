Short Interest in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Decreases By 77.5%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the October 14th total of 460,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NRBO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,760. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

