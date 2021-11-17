Short Interest in North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Decreases By 80.7%

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the October 14th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,080,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of North American Cannabis stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. North American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

