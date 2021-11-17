Short Interest in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Expands By 98.0%

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the October 14th total of 702,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 7.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $294.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.20. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

