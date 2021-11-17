Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declines By 47.9%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,415. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,851,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after buying an additional 198,370 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after buying an additional 259,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after buying an additional 80,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.