Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Decreases By 88.2%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PSTVY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

