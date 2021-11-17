Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Decreases By 88.2%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PSTVY traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.