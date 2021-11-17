Short Interest in Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Decreases By 83.7%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

