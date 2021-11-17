Short Interest in Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Decreases By 83.7%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the October 14th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SECCF remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.
Serco Group Company Profile
