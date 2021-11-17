Short Interest in The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Drops By 70.0%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Singing Machine stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. Singing Machine has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.