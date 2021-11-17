Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Decreases By 66.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TKAMY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 28,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,479. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKAMY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

