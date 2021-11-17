Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Expands By 1,275.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 1,275.9% from the October 14th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TRKA stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the third quarter worth $82,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

