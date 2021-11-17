Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Rises By 246.7%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

U.S. Gold stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.76. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

