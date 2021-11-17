Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Declines By 55.7%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the October 14th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WRIT opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. WRIT Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About WRIT Media Group

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

