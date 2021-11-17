Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCTAF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

