Sienna Senior Living Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.70.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.21 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

