Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,836. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

