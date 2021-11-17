Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $225.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Laboratories traded as high as $207.51 and last traded at $204.59, with a volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $6,043,198. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $8,894,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

