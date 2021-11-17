Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,370 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Simmons First National worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SFNC stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

