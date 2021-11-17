Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Achieves $55,088.97

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $55,088.97 and $55.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00078282 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001101 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,144,990 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.