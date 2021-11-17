Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Down 7.7%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 3,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 175,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

