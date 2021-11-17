Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NYSE:SIX opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

