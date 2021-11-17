SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of SJW Group worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in SJW Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 587,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

