SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.86

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 7066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKIL. Barclays increased their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

