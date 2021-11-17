Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Trading Down 5.2%

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

About Skylark (OTCMKTS:SKLYF)

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the food service and related businesses. It operates family restaurants, coffee shops, and fine dining through the following restaurants brands: Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan’s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusot, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSAHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi and FLO PRESTIGE.

