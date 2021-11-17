Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$47.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.43.

ZZZ opened at C$39.51 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.24 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

