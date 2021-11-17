Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.99 Million

Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce $15.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.45 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $59.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.96 million to $61.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.91 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $82.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

