Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $208.16 million and approximately $222.49 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,073,513,740 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.