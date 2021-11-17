Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

Snap-on has raised its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of SNA opened at $223.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $165.56 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

