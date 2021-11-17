Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Short Interest Up 174.2% in October

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the October 14th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

