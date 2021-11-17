Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the October 14th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXOF traded down $7.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

