SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $105,435,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $99,599.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,402 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,800 shares of company stock worth $250,986 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

