Somerset Trust Co Purchases 404 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $249,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 429.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 36,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.41.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $158.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

